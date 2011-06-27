Used 1990 Ford Ranger Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202023
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg19/23 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/368.0 mi.304.0/368.0 mi.336.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG202023
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4600 rpm100 hp @ 4600 rpm100 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Measurements
Height63.8 in.63.6 in.63.8 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.113.9 in.107.9 in.
Length176.5 in.188.5 in.176.5 in.
Width66.8 in.66.8 in.66.8 in.
Curb weight3128 lbs.3168 lbs.2819 lbs.
