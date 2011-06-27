Used 1990 Ford Ranger Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|19/23 mpg
|21/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/368.0 mi.
|304.0/368.0 mi.
|336.0/416.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|133 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|100 hp @ 4600 rpm
|100 hp @ 4600 rpm
|100 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|63.8 in.
|63.6 in.
|63.8 in.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|113.9 in.
|107.9 in.
|Length
|176.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|176.5 in.
|Width
|66.8 in.
|66.8 in.
|66.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3128 lbs.
|3168 lbs.
|2819 lbs.
