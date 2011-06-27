  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Probe GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.6 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length179.5 in.
Curb weight2921 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blazer Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Neat Green Metallic
  • Timberline Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Ebony
  • Boysenberry
  • Rio Red
  • Teal Mist Metallic
