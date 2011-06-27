  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Probe
  4. Used 1996 Ford Probe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford Probe Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Probe
Overview
See Probe Inventory
See Probe Inventory
See Probe Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg23/30 mpg23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/372.0 mi.356.5/465.0 mi.356.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG212525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm118 hp @ 5500 rpm118 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.6 in.48.6 in.48.6 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Length179.5 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Curb weight2921 lbs.2690 lbs.2690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.69.8 in.69.8 in.
See Probe InventorySee Probe InventorySee Probe Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford Probe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles