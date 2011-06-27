Used 1996 Ford Probe Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|25
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|23/30 mpg
|23/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.0/372.0 mi.
|356.5/465.0 mi.
|356.5/465.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.5 gal.
|15.5 gal.
|15.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|25
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 5600 rpm
|118 hp @ 5500 rpm
|118 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.6 in.
|48.6 in.
|48.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.5 in.
|28.5 in.
|28.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|179.5 in.
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2921 lbs.
|2690 lbs.
|2690 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.0 cu.ft.
|18.0 cu.ft.
|18.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|Wheel base
|102.8 in.
|102.8 in.
|102.8 in.
|Width
|69.8 in.
|69.8 in.
|69.8 in.
