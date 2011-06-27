Estimated values
1996 Ford Probe GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,127
|$2,509
|$3,254
|Clean
|$996
|$2,222
|$2,883
|Average
|$732
|$1,648
|$2,141
|Rough
|$469
|$1,073
|$1,399
Estimated values
1996 Ford Probe 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$944
|$2,088
|$2,707
|Clean
|$834
|$1,849
|$2,398
|Average
|$613
|$1,371
|$1,781
|Rough
|$393
|$893
|$1,163
Estimated values
1996 Ford Probe SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$2,198
|$2,799
|Clean
|$957
|$1,946
|$2,480
|Average
|$703
|$1,443
|$1,841
|Rough
|$450
|$940
|$1,203