  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Probe
  4. Used 1995 Ford Probe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford Probe SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Probe
Overview
See Probe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room48.6 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red
  • Twilight Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Metallic
  • Rio Red
  • Ebony
  • Venetian Blue
  • Graphite Nightmist
  • Performance White
  • Tangerine
  • Seafoam Metallic
See Probe Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford Probe SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles