Used 1994 Ford Probe Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Probe
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG262026
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg18/24 mpg23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.5/465.0 mi.279.0/372.0 mi.356.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG262026
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5500 rpm164 hp @ 5600 rpm115 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.18 cu.ft.18 cu.ft.
Length178.7 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.2690 lbs.2690 lbs.
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.69.8 in.69.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Wild Orchid Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Teal Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Coral Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Clearcoat Metallic
