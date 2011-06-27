  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Probe
  4. Used 1993 Ford Probe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Ford Probe Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Probe
Overview
See Probe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Measurements
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base102.9 in.
Length178.9 in.
Width69.8 in.
Curb weight2619 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Steel Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
See Probe Inventory

Related Used 1993 Ford Probe Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles