Used 1993 Ford Probe Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Probe
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG2025
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/372.0 mi.356.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG2025
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm124 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6000 rpm115 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.
Measurements
Height51.8 in.51.8 in.
Wheel base102.9 in.102.9 in.
Length178.9 in.178.9 in.
Width69.8 in.69.8 in.
Curb weight2815 lbs.2619 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Teal Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Steel Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Teal Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Steel Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
