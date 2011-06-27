  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Probe GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.1/422.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4700 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Red
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
