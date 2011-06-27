  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Probe
  4. Used 1992 Ford Probe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Probe GT Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Probe
Overview
See Probe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.8/377.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4300 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Red
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
See Probe Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Probe GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles