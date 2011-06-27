Used 1991 Ford Probe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192421
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg21/28 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.7/362.4 mi.317.1/422.8 mi.271.8/377.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.15.1 gal.15.1 gal.
Combined MPG192421
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm110 hp @ 4700 rpm145 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.55.8 in.53.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.47.6 in.47.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.29.9 in.29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.53.7 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity41 cu.ft.42 cu.ft.41 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.177.0 in.
Curb weight2730 lbs.2730 lbs.2730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.51.8 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
