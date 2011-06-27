Used 1990 Ford Probe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG242119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg18/25 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.1/422.8 mi.271.8/377.5 mi.256.7/362.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.15.1 gal.15.1 gal.
Combined MPG242119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm190 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l3.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4700 rpm145 hp @ 4300 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.47.6 in.47.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.29.9 in.29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity42 cu.ft.42 cu.ft.42 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.177.0 in.
Curb weight2731 lbs.2731 lbs.2731 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.52.0 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width67.9 in.68.3 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Titanium Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Light Titanium Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Titanium Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Light Sandalwood Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Sandalwood Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Deep Titanium Metallic
  • Light Titanium Metallic
