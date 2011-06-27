  1. Home
2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/352.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower480 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4,600 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Security Package +$500
Mach 1 Appearance Package +$1,250
Equipment Group 600Ayes
Mach 1 Handling Package +$3,750
Mach 1 Elite Package +$1,550
Equipment Group 700A +$2,095
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Delete +$250
RECARO Cloth Trimmed Sport Seats +$1,650
RECARO Leather Trimmed Sport Seats +$1,650
Voice-Activated Navigation System +$595
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$495
19" x 9.5" / 19" x 10" Magnetic Painted Aluminum Wheels +$450
Full Vehicle Cover +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Length188.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Iconic Silver
  • Fighter Jet Gray
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Brittany Blue Metallic
  • Dark Matter Gray Metallic
  • Grabber Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Orange, leather
  • Ebony/Dove, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
