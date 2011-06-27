  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. 2022 Ford Mustang
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Mustang
More about the 2022 Mustang
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower460 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4,600 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Equipment Group 400Ayes
GT Performance Package +$6,700
California Special Package +$1,995
Ford Safe and Smart Package +$725
Equipment Group 401A +$2,400
Black Accent Package +$995
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Premium Floor Liners +$200
Premium Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats +$170
B&O Play Premium Audio System by Bang & Olufsen +$995
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room44.6 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Over-The-Top Racing Stripe +$475
Front License Plate Bracket (Fleet)yes
19" x 9.0" / 19" x 9.5" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheels +$850
20" x 9.0" Premium-Painted Aluminum Wheels +$1,350
Spoiler Deleteyes
Active Valve Performance Exhaust +$995
Mini Spare Wheel and Tire +$415
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,916 lbs.
EPA interior volume91.0 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Length188.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Iconic Silver
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Brittany Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Dark Matter Gray Metallic
  • Grabber Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Showstopper Red, leather
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Ebony w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates