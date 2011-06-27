  1. Home
2022 Ford Mustang Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,205
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/449.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
2.3L High Performance Package +$6,150
Security Package +$500
Wheel & Stripe Package +$895
Ford Safe and Smart Package +$725
Black Accent Package +$995
EcoBoost Handling Package +$1,995
Equipment Group 101A +$2,200
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Liners +$200
Premium Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats +$170
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Over-The-Top Racing Stripe +$475
Front License Plate Bracket (Fleet)yes
18" x 8.0" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/Low-Gloss Ebony Black Painted Pockets +$350
Spoiler Deleteyes
19" x 9.0" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheels +$850
Active Valve Performance Exhaust +$995
Stripe Deleteyes
Mini Spare Wheel and Tire +$415
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,492 lbs.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Length188.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Shadow Black
  • Iconic Silver
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Brittany Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Dark Matter Gray Metallic
  • Grabber Blue Metallic
  • Dark Ceramic, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
