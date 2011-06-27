Requirements and Restrictions:

APR Financing (#21302). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/31/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.06 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 75 months at $15.98 per month, per $1,000 financed.