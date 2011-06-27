  1. Home
2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Enhanced Security Packageyes
GT Performance Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
California Special Packageyes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Ford Safe and Smart Packageyes
Carbon Sport Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Linersyes
RECARO Leather Trimmed Sport Seatsyes
B&O Play Premium Audio System by Bang & Olufsenyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracket (Fleet)yes
19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Mini Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Active Valve Performance Exhaustyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
19" x 9.0" / 19" x 9.5" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 9.0" Premium-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight4398 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Grabber Yellow
  • Shadow Black
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Twister Orange Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Iconic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Showstopper Red, leather
  • Ebony w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

