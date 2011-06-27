  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. 2021 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Mustang
More about the 2021 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,675
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,675
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,675
2.3L High Performance Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Pony Packageyes
Ford Safe and Smart Packageyes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Wheel & Stripe Packageyes
Carbon Sport Interior Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,675
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,675
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Premium Floor Linersyes
B&O Play Premium Audio System by Bang & Olufsenyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,675
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,675
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Front License Plate Bracket (Fleet)yes
19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Stripe Deleteyes
Mini Spare Wheel and Tireyes
19" x 9.0" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Active Valve Performance Exhaustyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
20" x 9.0" Premium-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight4193 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume91.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Twister Orange Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Iconic Silver
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Grabber Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Tan, leatherette
  • Showstopper Red, leather
  • Ceramic, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,675
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,675
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,675
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars