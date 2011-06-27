  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. 2020 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,630
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,630
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Level 2 Performance Packageyes
GT Performance Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Ford Safe and Smart Packageyes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,630
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,630
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Premium Floor Linersyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
RECARO Cloth Trimmed Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,630
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,630
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,630
18" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/Low-Gloss Ebony Black Painted Pocketsyes
Front License Plate Bracket (Fleet)yes
Mini Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Active Valve Performance Exhaustyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
19" x 9.0" / 19" x 9.5" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3705 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Exterior Colors
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Twister Orange Tri-Coat
  • Grabber Lime
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Ceramic, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,630
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,630
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related 2020 Ford Mustang GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars