2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,685
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Enhanced Security Packageyes
2.3L High Performance Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Pony Packageyes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Ford Safe and Smart Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Carbon Sport Interior Packageyes
Wheel & Stripe Packageyes
EcoBoost Handling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Linersyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
RECARO Leather Trimmed Sport Seatsyes
B&O Play Premium Audio System by Bang & Olufsenyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracket (Fleet)yes
Mini Spare Wheel and Tireyes
19" x 9.0" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Active Valve Performance Exhaustyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
20" x 9.0" Premium-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Twister Orange Tri-Coat
  • Grabber Lime
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Showstopper Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
