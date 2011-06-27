2020 Ford Mustang Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mustang Convertible
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,364*
Total Cash Price
$37,502
EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,158*
Total Cash Price
$32,482
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,475*
Total Cash Price
$41,636
Mustang BULLITT
BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,665*
Total Cash Price
$43,408
Mustang Coupe
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,507*
Total Cash Price
$29,529
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,364*
Total Cash Price
$37,502
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,967*
Total Cash Price
$30,710
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,205*
Total Cash Price
$42,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$343
|$953
|$447
|$2,499
|$1,486
|$5,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$434
|$635
|$1,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,828
|Financing
|$2,017
|$1,622
|$1,201
|$751
|$272
|$5,862
|Depreciation
|$5,798
|$2,515
|$2,056
|$2,304
|$2,014
|$14,686
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,971
|$8,435
|$7,337
|$9,545
|$8,076
|$46,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$297
|$825
|$387
|$2,165
|$1,287
|$4,961
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$550
|$1,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,403
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,747
|$1,405
|$1,041
|$650
|$235
|$5,078
|Depreciation
|$5,022
|$2,178
|$1,781
|$1,995
|$1,745
|$12,720
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,234
|$7,306
|$6,355
|$8,268
|$6,995
|$40,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang Convertible GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$1,248
|$5,830
|Maintenance
|$381
|$1,058
|$496
|$2,775
|$1,650
|$6,359
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$202
|$482
|$705
|$1,389
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,798
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,029
|Financing
|$2,239
|$1,801
|$1,334
|$833
|$302
|$6,509
|Depreciation
|$6,437
|$2,792
|$2,283
|$2,558
|$2,236
|$16,305
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,400
|$9,365
|$8,146
|$10,598
|$8,966
|$51,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang BULLITT BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,301
|$6,078
|Maintenance
|$397
|$1,103
|$517
|$2,893
|$1,720
|$6,630
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$210
|$503
|$735
|$1,448
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,874
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,115
|Financing
|$2,334
|$1,877
|$1,391
|$869
|$315
|$6,786
|Depreciation
|$6,711
|$2,911
|$2,380
|$2,667
|$2,331
|$16,999
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,013
|$9,764
|$8,492
|$11,049
|$9,348
|$53,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$270
|$750
|$352
|$1,968
|$1,170
|$4,510
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$342
|$500
|$985
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,588
|$1,277
|$946
|$591
|$214
|$4,616
|Depreciation
|$4,565
|$1,980
|$1,619
|$1,814
|$1,586
|$11,564
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,213
|$6,642
|$5,777
|$7,516
|$6,359
|$36,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$343
|$953
|$447
|$2,499
|$1,486
|$5,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$434
|$635
|$1,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,828
|Financing
|$2,017
|$1,622
|$1,201
|$751
|$272
|$5,862
|Depreciation
|$5,798
|$2,515
|$2,056
|$2,304
|$2,014
|$14,686
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,971
|$8,435
|$7,337
|$9,545
|$8,076
|$46,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$281
|$780
|$366
|$2,047
|$1,217
|$4,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$356
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,652
|$1,328
|$984
|$615
|$223
|$4,801
|Depreciation
|$4,748
|$2,059
|$1,684
|$1,887
|$1,649
|$12,027
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,622
|$6,908
|$6,008
|$7,817
|$6,613
|$37,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Mustang Coupe GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$5,913
|Maintenance
|$386
|$1,073
|$503
|$2,814
|$1,673
|$6,449
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$489
|$715
|$1,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,823
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,058
|Financing
|$2,271
|$1,826
|$1,353
|$845
|$306
|$6,601
|Depreciation
|$6,528
|$2,831
|$2,315
|$2,594
|$2,268
|$16,537
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,605
|$9,498
|$8,261
|$10,748
|$9,093
|$52,205
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Mustang
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan