  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. 2019 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,355
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,355
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Level 2 Performance Packageyes
GT Performance Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
California Special Packageyes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
Ford Safe and Smart Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Carbon Sport Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,355
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,355
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Premium Floor Linersyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
RECARO Leather Trimmed Sport Seatsyes
B&O Play Premium Audio System by HARMANyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,355
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,355
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Mini Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Active Valve Performance Exhaustyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
19" x 9.0" / 19" x 9.5" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 9.0" Premium-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3705 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Orange Fury Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Need For Green
  • Shadow Black
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Midnight Blue, leather
  • Ebony w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Tan, leather
  • Showstopper Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,355
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,355
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars