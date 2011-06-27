2019 Ford Mustang Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mustang Convertible
EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,045*
Total Cash Price
$37,852
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,344*
Total Cash Price
$30,997
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,612*
Total Cash Price
$43,813
Mustang Coupe
BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,045*
Total Cash Price
$37,852
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,614*
Total Cash Price
$32,786
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,342*
Total Cash Price
$42,025
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,831*
Total Cash Price
$29,805
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,098*
Total Cash Price
$42,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$343
|$953
|$447
|$2,499
|$1,486
|$5,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$434
|$635
|$1,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,571
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,779
|Financing
|$2,036
|$1,637
|$1,212
|$758
|$274
|$5,917
|Depreciation
|$8,213
|$2,440
|$1,994
|$2,234
|$1,952
|$16,833
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,268
|$8,284
|$7,191
|$9,387
|$7,916
|$48,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$281
|$780
|$366
|$2,047
|$1,217
|$4,690
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$356
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,457
|Financing
|$1,667
|$1,341
|$992
|$621
|$225
|$4,845
|Depreciation
|$6,726
|$1,998
|$1,633
|$1,829
|$1,598
|$13,784
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,503
|$6,784
|$5,888
|$7,687
|$6,482
|$39,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Convertible GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$1,301
|$6,078
|Maintenance
|$397
|$1,103
|$517
|$2,893
|$1,720
|$6,630
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$210
|$503
|$735
|$1,448
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,818
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,059
|Financing
|$2,356
|$1,895
|$1,402
|$878
|$318
|$6,849
|Depreciation
|$9,506
|$2,824
|$2,308
|$2,586
|$2,259
|$19,483
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,534
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,769
|$13,064
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,672
|$9,589
|$8,323
|$10,865
|$9,163
|$55,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Coupe BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$343
|$953
|$447
|$2,499
|$1,486
|$5,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$434
|$635
|$1,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,571
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,779
|Financing
|$2,036
|$1,637
|$1,212
|$758
|$274
|$5,917
|Depreciation
|$8,213
|$2,440
|$1,994
|$2,234
|$1,952
|$16,833
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,268
|$8,284
|$7,191
|$9,387
|$7,916
|$48,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$297
|$825
|$387
|$2,165
|$1,287
|$4,961
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$550
|$1,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,541
|Financing
|$1,763
|$1,418
|$1,049
|$657
|$238
|$5,125
|Depreciation
|$7,114
|$2,113
|$1,727
|$1,935
|$1,691
|$14,579
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,224
|$7,175
|$6,228
|$8,130
|$6,856
|$41,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$1,248
|$5,830
|Maintenance
|$381
|$1,058
|$496
|$2,775
|$1,650
|$6,359
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$202
|$482
|$705
|$1,389
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,744
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,975
|Financing
|$2,260
|$1,817
|$1,345
|$842
|$305
|$6,569
|Depreciation
|$9,118
|$2,709
|$2,214
|$2,480
|$2,167
|$18,688
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,951
|$9,197
|$7,983
|$10,421
|$8,789
|$53,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$270
|$750
|$352
|$1,968
|$1,170
|$4,510
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$342
|$500
|$985
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,237
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,401
|Financing
|$1,603
|$1,289
|$954
|$597
|$216
|$4,659
|Depreciation
|$6,467
|$1,921
|$1,570
|$1,759
|$1,537
|$13,254
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,022
|$6,523
|$5,662
|$7,391
|$6,233
|$37,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mustang Coupe GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$5,913
|Maintenance
|$386
|$1,073
|$503
|$2,814
|$1,673
|$6,449
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$489
|$715
|$1,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,003
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,843
|$1,364
|$854
|$309
|$6,662
|Depreciation
|$9,248
|$2,747
|$2,245
|$2,515
|$2,198
|$18,953
|Fuel
|$2,394
|$2,465
|$2,540
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$12,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,191
|$9,328
|$8,097
|$10,569
|$8,913
|$54,098
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:not available
