Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|240.0/400.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Torque
|420 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|460 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Level 2 Performance Package
|yes
|Safe & Smart Package
|yes
|Enhanced Security Package
|yes
|GT Performance Package
|yes
|Black Accent Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 401A
|yes
|Equipment Group 400A
|yes
|Carbon Sport Interior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Shaker Pro Audio System
|yes
|Premium Floor Liners
|yes
|Recaro Leather Trimmed Sport Seats
|yes
|Voice-Activated Navigation System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|34.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Mini Spare Wheel and Tire
|yes
|Active Valve Performance Exhaust
|yes
|Spoiler Delete
|yes
|19" x 9.0" / 19" x 9.5" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Painted Black Roof
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Premium-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Length
|188.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3705 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|96.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|75.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/55R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,190
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
