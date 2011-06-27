Used 2018 Ford Mustang Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mustang Convertible
EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,189*
Total Cash Price
$28,552
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,824*
Total Cash Price
$23,381
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,462*
Total Cash Price
$33,049
Mustang Coupe
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,369*
Total Cash Price
$22,482
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,189*
Total Cash Price
$28,552
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,006*
Total Cash Price
$24,730
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,280*
Total Cash Price
$31,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$939
|$372
|$2,466
|$1,535
|$3,566
|$8,879
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$606
|$709
|$827
|$2,731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,544
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,753
|Financing
|$1,535
|$1,234
|$914
|$573
|$206
|$4,463
|Depreciation
|$4,802
|$2,032
|$1,821
|$1,675
|$1,549
|$11,880
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,101
|$7,303
|$9,154
|$7,936
|$9,695
|$46,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Mustang Convertible GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$769
|$305
|$2,020
|$1,257
|$2,920
|$7,271
|Repairs
|$144
|$339
|$496
|$580
|$677
|$2,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,265
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,257
|$1,011
|$749
|$469
|$168
|$3,655
|Depreciation
|$3,932
|$1,664
|$1,491
|$1,372
|$1,269
|$9,728
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,909
|$5,980
|$7,496
|$6,499
|$7,939
|$37,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$6,017
|Maintenance
|$1,086
|$431
|$2,855
|$1,777
|$4,128
|$10,277
|Repairs
|$203
|$479
|$701
|$820
|$957
|$3,161
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,788
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,029
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,429
|$1,058
|$663
|$238
|$5,166
|Depreciation
|$5,558
|$2,352
|$2,108
|$1,939
|$1,793
|$13,750
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,534
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,769
|$13,064
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,006
|$8,453
|$10,596
|$9,186
|$11,222
|$53,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$739
|$293
|$1,942
|$1,209
|$2,808
|$6,991
|Repairs
|$138
|$326
|$477
|$558
|$651
|$2,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,216
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,209
|$972
|$720
|$451
|$162
|$3,514
|Depreciation
|$3,781
|$1,600
|$1,434
|$1,319
|$1,220
|$9,354
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,528
|$5,750
|$7,208
|$6,249
|$7,634
|$36,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Mustang Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$939
|$372
|$2,466
|$1,535
|$3,566
|$8,879
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$606
|$709
|$827
|$2,731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,544
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,753
|Financing
|$1,535
|$1,234
|$914
|$573
|$206
|$4,463
|Depreciation
|$4,802
|$2,032
|$1,821
|$1,675
|$1,549
|$11,880
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,101
|$7,303
|$9,154
|$7,936
|$9,695
|$46,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$813
|$322
|$2,136
|$1,330
|$3,089
|$7,690
|Repairs
|$152
|$359
|$525
|$614
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,338
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,518
|Financing
|$1,330
|$1,069
|$792
|$496
|$178
|$3,865
|Depreciation
|$4,159
|$1,760
|$1,577
|$1,451
|$1,342
|$10,289
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,481
|$6,325
|$7,929
|$6,874
|$8,397
|$40,006
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Mustang Coupe GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$1,042
|$413
|$2,738
|$1,705
|$3,959
|$9,857
|Repairs
|$195
|$460
|$673
|$787
|$918
|$3,032
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,715
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,705
|$1,371
|$1,015
|$636
|$228
|$4,955
|Depreciation
|$5,331
|$2,256
|$2,022
|$1,860
|$1,720
|$13,189
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,434
|$8,107
|$10,163
|$8,811
|$10,764
|$51,280
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:not available
