  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2017 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,695
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,695
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,695
EcoBoost Performance Packageyes
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Premier Trim w/Color Accent Groupyes
Pony Packageyes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Wheel & Stripe Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,695
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,695
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,695
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Recaro Leather Trimmed Sport Seatsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,695
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,695
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,695
20" x 9.0" Foundry Black Painted/Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" Summer Only Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
18" Foundry Black Painted Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume92.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Grabber Blue
  • Oxford White
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Yellow Jacket, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Red Line, leather
  • Dark Saddle, leather
  • Red Line, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,695
235/50R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles