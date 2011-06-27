Used 2017 Ford Mustang Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mustang Convertible
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,029*
Total Cash Price
$40,711
V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$69,977*
Total Cash Price
$45,199
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$72,955*
Total Cash Price
$47,122
Mustang Coupe
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,029*
Total Cash Price
$40,711
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,629*
Total Cash Price
$32,056
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,592*
Total Cash Price
$35,262
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,614*
Total Cash Price
$33,338
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$70,969*
Total Cash Price
$45,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$394
|$2,798
|$1,229
|$3,612
|$2,972
|$11,005
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,177
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,385
|Financing
|$2,189
|$1,760
|$1,304
|$815
|$295
|$6,364
|Depreciation
|$7,638
|$3,090
|$2,758
|$2,507
|$2,301
|$18,294
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,888
|$12,480
|$10,339
|$12,216
|$11,105
|$63,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Convertible V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$6,917
|Maintenance
|$437
|$3,106
|$1,365
|$4,010
|$3,299
|$12,218
|Repairs
|$406
|$589
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,417
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,648
|Financing
|$2,431
|$1,954
|$1,448
|$905
|$327
|$7,066
|Depreciation
|$8,480
|$3,431
|$3,063
|$2,783
|$2,555
|$20,311
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,750
|$13,856
|$11,479
|$13,563
|$12,329
|$69,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Convertible GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,529
|$7,212
|Maintenance
|$456
|$3,238
|$1,423
|$4,181
|$3,440
|$12,738
|Repairs
|$423
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,520
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,761
|Financing
|$2,534
|$2,037
|$1,510
|$944
|$341
|$7,366
|Depreciation
|$8,841
|$3,577
|$3,193
|$2,902
|$2,664
|$21,175
|Fuel
|$3,416
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,846
|$18,140
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,548
|$14,446
|$11,967
|$14,140
|$12,854
|$72,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$6,231
|Maintenance
|$394
|$2,798
|$1,229
|$3,612
|$2,972
|$11,005
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,177
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,385
|Financing
|$2,189
|$1,760
|$1,304
|$815
|$295
|$6,364
|Depreciation
|$7,638
|$3,090
|$2,758
|$2,507
|$2,301
|$18,294
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,888
|$12,480
|$10,339
|$12,216
|$11,105
|$63,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Coupe GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$4,906
|Maintenance
|$310
|$2,203
|$968
|$2,844
|$2,340
|$8,665
|Repairs
|$288
|$418
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,714
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,878
|Financing
|$1,724
|$1,386
|$1,027
|$642
|$232
|$5,011
|Depreciation
|$6,014
|$2,433
|$2,172
|$1,974
|$1,812
|$14,405
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,298
|$9,827
|$8,141
|$9,619
|$8,744
|$49,629
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$341
|$2,423
|$1,065
|$3,128
|$2,574
|$9,532
|Repairs
|$317
|$460
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,885
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,066
|Financing
|$1,896
|$1,525
|$1,130
|$706
|$255
|$5,512
|Depreciation
|$6,615
|$2,676
|$2,389
|$2,171
|$1,993
|$15,846
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,628
|$10,810
|$8,955
|$10,581
|$9,618
|$54,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Coupe V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,102
|Maintenance
|$322
|$2,291
|$1,007
|$2,958
|$2,434
|$9,012
|Repairs
|$300
|$435
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,783
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,953
|Financing
|$1,793
|$1,441
|$1,068
|$668
|$241
|$5,211
|Depreciation
|$6,255
|$2,530
|$2,259
|$2,053
|$1,884
|$14,981
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,830
|$10,220
|$8,467
|$10,004
|$9,094
|$51,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$7,016
|Maintenance
|$443
|$3,150
|$1,384
|$4,067
|$3,346
|$12,391
|Repairs
|$412
|$598
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,451
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,686
|Financing
|$2,465
|$1,982
|$1,469
|$918
|$332
|$7,166
|Depreciation
|$8,600
|$3,479
|$3,106
|$2,823
|$2,591
|$20,599
|Fuel
|$3,323
|$3,423
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,741
|$17,646
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,016
|$14,053
|$11,642
|$13,755
|$12,504
|$70,969
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:not available
