Used 2016 Ford Mustang V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.0/448.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Enhanced Security Package
|yes
|Equipment Group 050A
|yes
|Equipment Group 051A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Rear head room
|35.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|44.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Spoiler Delete
|yes
|Spare Wheel and Tire
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Length
|188.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3697 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|92.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|75.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/55R H tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,645
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
