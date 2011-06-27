Used 2016 Ford Mustang Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mustang Convertible
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,305*
Total Cash Price
$23,271
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,100*
Total Cash Price
$19,057
V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,012*
Total Cash Price
$26,203
Mustang Coupe
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,305*
Total Cash Price
$23,271
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,240*
Total Cash Price
$20,156
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,673*
Total Cash Price
$18,324
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,299*
Total Cash Price
$25,837
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,439*
Total Cash Price
$26,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$5,530
|Maintenance
|$2,159
|$1,093
|$3,608
|$370
|$2,379
|$9,609
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,007
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,637
|Depreciation
|$4,743
|$1,900
|$1,689
|$1,516
|$1,382
|$11,231
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,910
|$7,710
|$9,944
|$6,466
|$8,275
|$45,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Convertible GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$879
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,528
|Maintenance
|$1,768
|$895
|$2,955
|$303
|$1,948
|$7,869
|Repairs
|$427
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,040
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,211
|Financing
|$1,024
|$825
|$610
|$382
|$137
|$2,979
|Depreciation
|$3,884
|$1,556
|$1,383
|$1,242
|$1,132
|$9,197
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,572
|$6,314
|$8,143
|$5,295
|$6,777
|$37,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Convertible V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$6,226
|Maintenance
|$2,431
|$1,231
|$4,063
|$416
|$2,678
|$10,819
|Repairs
|$588
|$681
|$794
|$927
|$1,080
|$4,068
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,665
|Financing
|$1,409
|$1,134
|$839
|$525
|$189
|$4,096
|Depreciation
|$5,341
|$2,139
|$1,902
|$1,707
|$1,556
|$12,645
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,536
|$8,682
|$11,197
|$7,280
|$9,318
|$51,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$5,530
|Maintenance
|$2,159
|$1,093
|$3,608
|$370
|$2,379
|$9,609
|Repairs
|$522
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,613
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,478
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,007
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,637
|Depreciation
|$4,743
|$1,900
|$1,689
|$1,516
|$1,382
|$11,231
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,910
|$7,710
|$9,944
|$6,466
|$8,275
|$45,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$930
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$4,789
|Maintenance
|$1,870
|$947
|$3,125
|$320
|$2,060
|$8,323
|Repairs
|$452
|$524
|$611
|$713
|$831
|$3,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,100
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,084
|$872
|$646
|$404
|$145
|$3,150
|Depreciation
|$4,109
|$1,646
|$1,463
|$1,313
|$1,197
|$9,727
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,182
|$6,678
|$8,613
|$5,600
|$7,168
|$39,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Coupe V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$4,354
|Maintenance
|$1,700
|$861
|$2,841
|$291
|$1,873
|$7,566
|Repairs
|$411
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,164
|Financing
|$985
|$793
|$587
|$367
|$132
|$2,864
|Depreciation
|$3,735
|$1,496
|$1,330
|$1,194
|$1,088
|$8,843
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,165
|$6,071
|$7,830
|$5,091
|$6,516
|$35,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$6,139
|Maintenance
|$2,397
|$1,214
|$4,006
|$410
|$2,641
|$10,668
|Repairs
|$580
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$4,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,641
|Financing
|$1,389
|$1,118
|$828
|$517
|$186
|$4,038
|Depreciation
|$5,266
|$2,109
|$1,875
|$1,684
|$1,534
|$12,469
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,333
|$8,560
|$11,040
|$7,178
|$9,188
|$50,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Mustang Coupe GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$6,400
|Maintenance
|$2,499
|$1,266
|$4,176
|$428
|$2,753
|$11,122
|Repairs
|$604
|$700
|$816
|$953
|$1,110
|$4,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,470
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,711
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,166
|$863
|$539
|$194
|$4,210
|Depreciation
|$5,490
|$2,199
|$1,955
|$1,755
|$1,599
|$12,999
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,943
|$8,924
|$11,510
|$7,484
|$9,579
|$52,439
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Mustang
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019