Used 2015 Ford Mustang Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mustang Convertible
V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,184*
Total Cash Price
$38,122
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$73,134*
Total Cash Price
$44,125
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,726*
Total Cash Price
$33,019
Mustang Coupe
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,184*
Total Cash Price
$38,122
EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,726*
Total Cash Price
$33,019
GT 50 Years Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,751*
Total Cash Price
$30,017
EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,741*
Total Cash Price
$31,218
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$70,149*
Total Cash Price
$42,324
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$71,144*
Total Cash Price
$42,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Convertible V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,367
|$1,407
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$1,538
|$7,256
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$2,666
|$385
|$2,645
|$2,772
|$10,114
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,250
|Financing
|$2,050
|$1,650
|$1,220
|$763
|$276
|$5,959
|Depreciation
|$7,844
|$3,165
|$2,813
|$2,523
|$2,301
|$18,646
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,338
|$12,507
|$9,690
|$11,469
|$11,180
|$63,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,582
|$1,629
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,780
|$8,398
|Maintenance
|$1,905
|$3,086
|$445
|$3,062
|$3,209
|$11,707
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,364
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,605
|Financing
|$2,373
|$1,910
|$1,413
|$883
|$319
|$6,897
|Depreciation
|$9,079
|$3,663
|$3,256
|$2,921
|$2,664
|$21,583
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,225
|$14,477
|$11,216
|$13,276
|$12,940
|$73,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Convertible GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$6,284
|Maintenance
|$1,426
|$2,309
|$333
|$2,291
|$2,401
|$8,760
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,949
|Financing
|$1,775
|$1,429
|$1,057
|$661
|$239
|$5,161
|Depreciation
|$6,794
|$2,741
|$2,437
|$2,186
|$1,993
|$16,150
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,883
|$10,833
|$8,393
|$9,934
|$9,683
|$54,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Coupe V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,367
|$1,407
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$1,538
|$7,256
|Maintenance
|$1,646
|$2,666
|$385
|$2,645
|$2,772
|$10,114
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,042
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,250
|Financing
|$2,050
|$1,650
|$1,220
|$763
|$276
|$5,959
|Depreciation
|$7,844
|$3,165
|$2,813
|$2,523
|$2,301
|$18,646
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,338
|$12,507
|$9,690
|$11,469
|$11,180
|$63,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,219
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$6,284
|Maintenance
|$1,426
|$2,309
|$333
|$2,291
|$2,401
|$8,760
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,949
|Financing
|$1,775
|$1,429
|$1,057
|$661
|$239
|$5,161
|Depreciation
|$6,794
|$2,741
|$2,437
|$2,186
|$1,993
|$16,150
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,883
|$10,833
|$8,393
|$9,934
|$9,683
|$54,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Coupe GT 50 Years Limited Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,713
|Maintenance
|$1,296
|$2,099
|$303
|$2,083
|$2,183
|$7,964
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,608
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,772
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,299
|$961
|$601
|$217
|$4,692
|Depreciation
|$6,176
|$2,492
|$2,215
|$1,987
|$1,812
|$14,682
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,439
|$9,848
|$7,630
|$9,031
|$8,803
|$49,751
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Coupe EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$1,259
|$5,942
|Maintenance
|$1,348
|$2,183
|$315
|$2,166
|$2,270
|$8,283
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,672
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,679
|$1,351
|$999
|$625
|$226
|$4,880
|Depreciation
|$6,423
|$2,592
|$2,304
|$2,066
|$1,884
|$15,269
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,017
|$10,242
|$7,935
|$9,392
|$9,155
|$51,741
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$8,055
|Maintenance
|$1,827
|$2,960
|$427
|$2,937
|$3,078
|$11,229
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,267
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,499
|Financing
|$2,276
|$1,832
|$1,355
|$847
|$306
|$6,616
|Depreciation
|$8,708
|$3,514
|$3,123
|$2,802
|$2,555
|$20,702
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,359
|$13,886
|$10,758
|$12,734
|$12,412
|$70,149
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Mustang Coupe GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,539
|$1,584
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$1,732
|$8,170
|Maintenance
|$1,853
|$3,002
|$433
|$2,979
|$3,122
|$11,389
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,299
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,534
|Financing
|$2,308
|$1,858
|$1,374
|$859
|$310
|$6,710
|Depreciation
|$8,832
|$3,564
|$3,167
|$2,841
|$2,591
|$20,995
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,648
|$14,083
|$10,911
|$12,914
|$12,588
|$71,144
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Mustang
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:not available
