  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2014 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,210
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,210
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Reverse Sensing System & Security Packageyes
FP8 Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Brembo Brake Packageyes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
GT Track Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,210
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,210
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,210
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Recaro Cloth Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,210
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,210
GT Spoiler Deleteyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Front track62.0 in.
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3618 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Race Red
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Gotta Have it Green Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Grabber Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,210
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P235/50R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,210
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 2014 Ford Mustang GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles