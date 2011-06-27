Used 2014 Ford Mustang Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mustang Convertible
V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,156*
Total Cash Price
$17,771
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,884*
Total Cash Price
$14,553
GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,583*
Total Cash Price
$19,730
V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,480*
Total Cash Price
$20,570
Mustang Coupe
GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,156*
Total Cash Price
$17,771
GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,781*
Total Cash Price
$15,392
V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,619*
Total Cash Price
$13,993
V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,215*
Total Cash Price
$20,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Convertible V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$2,455
|$352
|$2,289
|$554
|$2,527
|$8,176
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$984
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,193
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$569
|$356
|$128
|$2,777
|Depreciation
|$3,650
|$1,473
|$1,308
|$1,175
|$1,071
|$8,677
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,506
|$6,285
|$8,062
|$6,205
|$8,098
|$40,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Convertible GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$950
|$4,477
|Maintenance
|$2,010
|$288
|$1,874
|$453
|$2,070
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$806
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$977
|Financing
|$783
|$629
|$466
|$291
|$105
|$2,274
|Depreciation
|$2,989
|$1,206
|$1,071
|$962
|$877
|$7,105
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,422
|$5,147
|$6,602
|$5,081
|$6,631
|$32,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Convertible GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,287
|$6,070
|Maintenance
|$2,726
|$391
|$2,541
|$615
|$2,806
|$9,078
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,062
|$853
|$632
|$395
|$142
|$3,084
|Depreciation
|$4,052
|$1,636
|$1,452
|$1,304
|$1,189
|$9,633
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,775
|$6,978
|$8,951
|$6,889
|$8,990
|$44,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Convertible V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,342
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$2,842
|$407
|$2,649
|$641
|$2,925
|$9,464
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,107
|$889
|$659
|$412
|$148
|$3,215
|Depreciation
|$4,225
|$1,705
|$1,514
|$1,360
|$1,239
|$10,043
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,318
|$7,275
|$9,332
|$7,182
|$9,373
|$46,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$2,455
|$352
|$2,289
|$554
|$2,527
|$8,176
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$984
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,193
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$569
|$356
|$128
|$2,777
|Depreciation
|$3,650
|$1,473
|$1,308
|$1,175
|$1,071
|$8,677
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,506
|$6,285
|$8,062
|$6,205
|$8,098
|$40,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Coupe GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$4,736
|Maintenance
|$2,126
|$305
|$1,982
|$480
|$2,189
|$7,082
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$853
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,033
|Financing
|$828
|$666
|$493
|$308
|$111
|$2,406
|Depreciation
|$3,161
|$1,276
|$1,133
|$1,018
|$927
|$7,515
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,966
|$5,444
|$6,983
|$5,375
|$7,014
|$34,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Coupe V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|Maintenance
|$1,933
|$277
|$1,802
|$436
|$1,990
|$6,438
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$939
|Financing
|$753
|$605
|$448
|$280
|$101
|$2,187
|Depreciation
|$2,874
|$1,160
|$1,030
|$925
|$843
|$6,832
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,060
|$4,949
|$6,348
|$4,886
|$6,376
|$31,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Mustang Coupe V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,156
|Maintenance
|$2,764
|$396
|$2,577
|$623
|$2,846
|$9,206
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,108
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,343
|Financing
|$1,077
|$865
|$641
|$400
|$144
|$3,127
|Depreciation
|$4,110
|$1,659
|$1,473
|$1,323
|$1,205
|$9,770
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,956
|$7,077
|$9,078
|$6,987
|$9,118
|$45,215
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Mustang
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Mustang in Virginia is:not available
