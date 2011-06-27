  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2013 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,200
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower444 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Recaro Cloth Sport Seats & Torsen Differentialyes
Equipment Group 501Ayes
Equipment Group 500Ayes
Boss 302 Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,200
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,200
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
suede and alloy steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Front track61.9 in.
Length188.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume96.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Gotta Have it Green Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Black
  • Race Red
  • Performance White
  • Grabber Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,200
285/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,200
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles