Used 2013 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
GT Coupe/Convertible Accessory Package 4yes
Electronics Packageyes
Reverse Sensing System & Security Packageyes
GT Convertible Accessory Package 2yes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
Equipment Group 402Ayes
GT Convertible Accessory Package 6yes
Brembo Brake Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Comfort Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
370 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Shaker Pro Audio Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Video Camerayes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room45.0 in.
Exterior Options
California Special Car Coveryes
GT Spoiler Deleteyes
19" x 8.5" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Black Painted Windowsyes
Hood & Side Stripes (Late Availability)yes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" x 8.5" Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length188.1 in.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume90.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Performance White
  • Grabber Blue
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Gotta Have it Green Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Grabber Blue Accent, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Cashmere Accent, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Brick Red w/Cashmere Accent, leather
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
