  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2010 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,395
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,395
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Electronics Packageyes
V6 Convertible Accessory Package 2yes
V6 Security Packageyes
Rapid Specs 202Ayes
Rapid Specs 201Ayes
Rapid Specs 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,395
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,395
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Comfort Groupyes
Rear Video Camerayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room45.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Tape Stripe Deleteyes
Convertible Soft Bootyes
HID Headlampsyes
Hood & Side Stripesyes
Red Candy Specialty Paintyes
18" Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length188.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3533 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume90.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Grabber Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic w/Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Cashmere Accent, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Grabber Blue Accent, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Brick Red w/Cashmere Accent, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,395
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,395
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ford Mustang V6 Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles