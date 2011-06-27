  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,035
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Torque320 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,035
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,035
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,035
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room45.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.7 cu.ft.
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3356 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume91.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Dark Candy Apple Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite, cloth
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Light Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,035
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,035
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,035
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
