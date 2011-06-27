Used 2009 Ford Mustang Deluxe Features & Specs
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.0/416.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.4 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Rear head room
|36.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|45.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Front track
|61.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3352 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|91.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Rear track
|62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,255
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
