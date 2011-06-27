  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2009 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford Mustang Deluxe Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,255
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,255
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,255
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,255
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room45.2 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room45.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.7 cu.ft.
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3352 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume91.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Dark Candy Apple Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite, cloth
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Light Graphite, leather
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,255
P215/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,255
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford Mustang Deluxe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles