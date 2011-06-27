Used 2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque320 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3356 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Vapor Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Candy Apple Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Light Graphite, leather
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Light Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R17 98W tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
