Used 2008 Ford Mustang Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3352 lbs.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Vapor Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Candy Apple Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Light Graphite, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Black w/Chamois Accent, leather
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Light Graphite, leather
  • Black w/Red Accent, leather
  • Black w/Dove Accent, leather
  • Black w/Parchment Accent, leather
  • Charcoal w/Pink Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R16 96T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
