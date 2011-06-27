  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2007 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford Mustang Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,245
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,245
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,245
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,245
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,245
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Front track62.7 in.
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3352 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume98.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Black w/Dove Accent, leather
  • Black w/Chamois Accent, leather
  • Black w/Parchment Accent, leather
  • Light Graphite, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Black w/Red Accent, leather
  • Light Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,245
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R16 96T tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,245
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,245
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford Mustang Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles