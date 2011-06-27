Used 2006 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$26,320
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,320
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$26,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,320
Torque320 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$26,320
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,320
8 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,320
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$26,320
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$26,320
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$26,320
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$26,320
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
$26,320
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3488 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
$26,320
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Legend Lime Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Screaming Yellow Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal w/Red Accent, leather
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Light Graphite, leather
  • Light Graphite, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
$26,320
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,320
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
