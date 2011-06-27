  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Mustang Deluxe Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Legend Lime Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Screaming Yellow Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal w/Red Accent, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
