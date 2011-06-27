Used 2005 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

The year the pony got its gallop back ;-) bryanbrock , 04/09/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This is the 5th mustang I have owned all others being older models, And I have to give ford credit it is a vast improvement and a whole different animal. Handling is by far much improved due to new chassis engineering, you get 305hp in the GT! Which is the most power available to the GT to that date. Engine management system does a great job of turning it into a boulevard bully when your in the mood then pretend its Hybrid when it senses your trying to save gas. Back seat takes effort to get into but plenty of room in the 2005 when back there. Clutch could be handled by my 80 yr old grandma, ..not heavy at all! Now even the car is 6 years old it still gets complements and ride requests! Report Abuse

Best Mustang V6 i ever driven! bikersam , 03/21/2012 30 of 32 people found this review helpful 05 Mustang V6 is the best car i ever driven, the 4.0 engine is fast and fuel efficient and reliable, i don't know what people are complainning about, when i buy a car, i don't care about the looks, the small things that go wrong with it, i go for preformance, the Motor and Trans, those are the most importance of a car, if the motor and transmission is in good working condition and so far, i had this Mustang since 2005 and its 2012, i have no problems with the engine and transmission and thats great for a Ford!! The only small problems was the battery went bad in 4 years, thats normal for any car, the dashboard gages went bad on the temp. and fuel gage, no big problem! Report Abuse

05 Stang kjoe , 03/17/2010 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Flawless. The car has traction control and even worked well this winter during all the snow. Has new all season tires same model as original BFG and they are great. The car routinely achieves 26 MPG. We have had the car since new and still get compliments. Great buy and super reliable. Report Abuse

Major Problems Reconsider Before You Buy Jess , 06/08/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had major rattling in the dash, the driver's seat pops, the sending unit had to be replaced because my gas kept showing empty when it was full. The gas went over when I was filling, or just stopped when it was 1/2 full and wouldn't go anymore. The transmission is AWFUL! It acts like it's in neutral and revs sometimes while I'm driving it, or just taking off; then CLUNKS into gear. Nobody can fix it, they can't figure it out. It shifts very hard. And the other day the abs locked up on one wheel when I started it up, METAL-ON-METAL grinding; after a lil bit of going back and forth and slamming on the brakes it quit, took it to the shop, they couldn't' figure anything out. VERY DISAPPOINTED. Report Abuse