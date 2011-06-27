Used 2005 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
The year the pony got its gallop back ;-)
This is the 5th mustang I have owned all others being older models, And I have to give ford credit it is a vast improvement and a whole different animal. Handling is by far much improved due to new chassis engineering, you get 305hp in the GT! Which is the most power available to the GT to that date. Engine management system does a great job of turning it into a boulevard bully when your in the mood then pretend its Hybrid when it senses your trying to save gas. Back seat takes effort to get into but plenty of room in the 2005 when back there. Clutch could be handled by my 80 yr old grandma, ..not heavy at all! Now even the car is 6 years old it still gets complements and ride requests!
Best Mustang V6 i ever driven!
05 Mustang V6 is the best car i ever driven, the 4.0 engine is fast and fuel efficient and reliable, i don't know what people are complainning about, when i buy a car, i don't care about the looks, the small things that go wrong with it, i go for preformance, the Motor and Trans, those are the most importance of a car, if the motor and transmission is in good working condition and so far, i had this Mustang since 2005 and its 2012, i have no problems with the engine and transmission and thats great for a Ford!! The only small problems was the battery went bad in 4 years, thats normal for any car, the dashboard gages went bad on the temp. and fuel gage, no big problem!
05 Stang
Flawless. The car has traction control and even worked well this winter during all the snow. Has new all season tires same model as original BFG and they are great. The car routinely achieves 26 MPG. We have had the car since new and still get compliments. Great buy and super reliable.
Major Problems Reconsider Before You Buy
I had major rattling in the dash, the driver's seat pops, the sending unit had to be replaced because my gas kept showing empty when it was full. The gas went over when I was filling, or just stopped when it was 1/2 full and wouldn't go anymore. The transmission is AWFUL! It acts like it's in neutral and revs sometimes while I'm driving it, or just taking off; then CLUNKS into gear. Nobody can fix it, they can't figure it out. It shifts very hard. And the other day the abs locked up on one wheel when I started it up, METAL-ON-METAL grinding; after a lil bit of going back and forth and slamming on the brakes it quit, took it to the shop, they couldn't' figure anything out. VERY DISAPPOINTED.
Fun, Fun, Fun!!!
It is a Blast to drive every single time!! Truly feels like you are in a 67' fastback! Only problem I've had with it is the oxygen sensor going out, but not to worry It's a GREAT car! The A/C blows SUPER cold, I never have to use the full power of it. It has plenty of horsepower, in fact when the light turns green it's a struggle not to laugh and spin the tires leaving the Prius next to you in your rear view mirror. Mine has a borla exhaust that produces a sound second to none! It is extremely reliable and never lets you down. If you are not having fun with this car you are doing something wrong!
