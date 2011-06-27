  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.5/345.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque390 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 subwoofer(s)yes
460 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Front track60.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.9 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight3665 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Competition Orange
  • Torch Red
  • Mystichrome
  • Silver Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Screaming Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal w/Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal w/Mystichrome
  • Dark Charcoal w/Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P275/40R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 9 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
