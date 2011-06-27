Used 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

Terminator Cobras are incredible kenn nobinger , 02/01/2018 SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl S/C 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not so impressed.... MDecker4 , 11/30/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Well, after owning 3 Stangs prior to this one I had high expectations. It's best described as a love-hate relationship. I love the car, the power and the road respect you get from simply owning a Cobra but I HATE to drive it. The seat is a little too bolstered (I am only a 6', 190lb guy), the clutch is so stiff it gives my leg an occasional cramp and the shifter is clunky and difficult to reach. It's a shame, so much effort went into performance which was way overdue...but didn't put any effort into the ergonomics. Is it too much to ask for power and comfort? Oh, and the paint sucks. Already had in in the paint booth 3 times fixing factory crap.I guess so. Hope they do better in 2007 Report Abuse

2003 SVT Cobra Coupe Cobra Dude , 08/25/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned a Cobra since 02 and it is the fastest street car under 42K. I professionally race this car and drive it on the street. It will run the 1/4 mile in the high 10"s on a performance tune and run high 11's on a street tune. It is awesome on the highway. I was given the name ZO6 Killer because I beat so many ZO6's at the track. It cruises and tracks well. My tune reached 650+ RWHP on the dyno. I have had many cars and this car is one of my best. I also have two late model Mercedes, and a 07 Chevy Malibu. I know a good thing when I see it. The 03 SVT Cobra is one of the best ever for the money. Report Abuse

Should Have gotten a ZO6 I hate Fords , 09/27/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Ok hear I bought a Codra for about 33 grand.Well I wanted a car tnat was sporty and good on streets. So I tour the front bummper going over a pot hole at about 10 to 13 mph.And ever since then the car been falling apart. My freands 2001 Corvette ZO6 never hade this probloms. Report Abuse