Used 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews
Terminator Cobras are incredible
Love this car.
Not so impressed....
Well, after owning 3 Stangs prior to this one I had high expectations. It's best described as a love-hate relationship. I love the car, the power and the road respect you get from simply owning a Cobra but I HATE to drive it. The seat is a little too bolstered (I am only a 6', 190lb guy), the clutch is so stiff it gives my leg an occasional cramp and the shifter is clunky and difficult to reach. It's a shame, so much effort went into performance which was way overdue...but didn't put any effort into the ergonomics. Is it too much to ask for power and comfort? Oh, and the paint sucks. Already had in in the paint booth 3 times fixing factory crap.I guess so. Hope they do better in 2007
2003 SVT Cobra Coupe
I have owned a Cobra since 02 and it is the fastest street car under 42K. I professionally race this car and drive it on the street. It will run the 1/4 mile in the high 10"s on a performance tune and run high 11's on a street tune. It is awesome on the highway. I was given the name ZO6 Killer because I beat so many ZO6's at the track. It cruises and tracks well. My tune reached 650+ RWHP on the dyno. I have had many cars and this car is one of my best. I also have two late model Mercedes, and a 07 Chevy Malibu. I know a good thing when I see it. The 03 SVT Cobra is one of the best ever for the money.
Should Have gotten a ZO6
Ok hear I bought a Codra for about 33 grand.Well I wanted a car tnat was sporty and good on streets. So I tour the front bummper going over a pot hole at about 10 to 13 mph.And ever since then the car been falling apart. My freands 2001 Corvette ZO6 never hade this probloms.
2003 Cobra
I drive for fun and use as a work car. The only problem I have had with the car is a noisy rear end which the dealer replaced under warranty within the first year. I am making about 500 rear wheel HP with pulley/chip, etc. I twisted a spline on the left half shaft at the drag strip with drag radials. That is the only problems I have had. This car is the most fun to drive, easiest to modify, and the most controllable car I have driven. It has never gotten out of control no matter how hard I drive it, wet or dry!
