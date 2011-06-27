  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,835
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.5/329.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Torque390 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower390 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,835
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,835
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 subwoofer(s)yes
460 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,835
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,835
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,835
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Front track60.3 in.
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Exterior Colors
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Redfire Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal w/Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal w/Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,835
P275/40R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,835
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,835
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
