Used 2002 Ford Mustang Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
4 subwoofer(s)yes
460 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.9 cu.ft.
Length183.2 in.
Curb weight3066 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mineral Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
