Used 2002 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)248.0/356.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Torque302 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,645
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
4 subwoofer(s)yes
460 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,645
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,645
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,645
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room41 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room41.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.7 cu.ft.
Length183.2 in.
Curb weight3379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mineral Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,645
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
