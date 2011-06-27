Used 2002 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(60%)4(32%)3(2%)2(5%)1(1%)
4.5
136 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Daily Drive

scott221, 06/26/2013
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I finally don't need a family car and bought an 02 GT with 100K miles at age 50. It needed a little TLC. I added a radio, new COP's, a gear shift knob, + more. I love this car. I get better than 27mpg on the highway and 23-24 combined. The engine is smooth and has a higher power-to-weight ratio than any car or truck I have had. It took me a couple of months to tame this Pony. I changed the real seals, bearings, left axle, and c-clips. One c-clip broke and ground up inside the left axle causing that bearing to fail. The car is definitely a sports car. I have a Flowmaster catback and Nexen 3000 tires with Bullet rims. Other drivers taunt me on the road. I just smile and enjoy.

Report Abuse

Dream Car

fordmustang_27, 04/22/2011
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Simple put i'v wanted this car since i was ten years ole. A couple months before i was old enough to drive i finally bought her. I got a 2002 mustang gt 5 speed manuel. It's a beatiful shade of red that goes perfectly with the edgy body style it boosts. I bought her with 62,000 miles. In the 4 months I had her i already dropped 3 grand into her with tasteful modifications. i put slp headers, bassani cat back which sounds awesome. tint in the back and chrome salean 5 star lug wheels. Also a couple other chrome accesories and looks sick as hell. Car turns heads everywhere i go. I get so much attention for it and i love her. sound system sounds good and performance is great. Great car.

Report Abuse

Ford has finally done it

troybowski, 05/07/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great car that does everything right. After wanting a mustang for years i finally have one and i can see what the fuss is about. This is the nicest car for the price in this class

Report Abuse

LOVING MY MUSTANG

MARIANNA, 05/14/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I finally got my Mustang and I love it. The car has been very reliable and I look forward to driving it in the future. Everywhere I go, people can't help notice this beautiful car. It really is a classic and I am very proud to have it.

Report Abuse

Great First Car

stanggt915, 01/30/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is such a cool car! A perfect blend of everything. Great styling, very reliable, comfy, big sound system, cool wheels, high modding potential, and it is quite quick. With the new Borla exhaust I added it now has incredible muscle car sound! For my first car I would have it no other way.

Report Abuse
