Used 2002 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Daily Drive
I finally don't need a family car and bought an 02 GT with 100K miles at age 50. It needed a little TLC. I added a radio, new COP's, a gear shift knob, + more. I love this car. I get better than 27mpg on the highway and 23-24 combined. The engine is smooth and has a higher power-to-weight ratio than any car or truck I have had. It took me a couple of months to tame this Pony. I changed the real seals, bearings, left axle, and c-clips. One c-clip broke and ground up inside the left axle causing that bearing to fail. The car is definitely a sports car. I have a Flowmaster catback and Nexen 3000 tires with Bullet rims. Other drivers taunt me on the road. I just smile and enjoy.
Dream Car
Simple put i'v wanted this car since i was ten years ole. A couple months before i was old enough to drive i finally bought her. I got a 2002 mustang gt 5 speed manuel. It's a beatiful shade of red that goes perfectly with the edgy body style it boosts. I bought her with 62,000 miles. In the 4 months I had her i already dropped 3 grand into her with tasteful modifications. i put slp headers, bassani cat back which sounds awesome. tint in the back and chrome salean 5 star lug wheels. Also a couple other chrome accesories and looks sick as hell. Car turns heads everywhere i go. I get so much attention for it and i love her. sound system sounds good and performance is great. Great car.
Ford has finally done it
Great car that does everything right. After wanting a mustang for years i finally have one and i can see what the fuss is about. This is the nicest car for the price in this class
LOVING MY MUSTANG
I finally got my Mustang and I love it. The car has been very reliable and I look forward to driving it in the future. Everywhere I go, people can't help notice this beautiful car. It really is a classic and I am very proud to have it.
Great First Car
This is such a cool car! A perfect blend of everything. Great styling, very reliable, comfy, big sound system, cool wheels, high modding potential, and it is quite quick. With the new Borla exhaust I added it now has incredible muscle car sound! For my first car I would have it no other way.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2002 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner