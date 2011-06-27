Used 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.5/361.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque317 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
460 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Length183.5 in.
Width73.1 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Performance Red
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Mineral Grey
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
